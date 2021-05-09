Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in KLA by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 123,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KLA by 13.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $1,958,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

