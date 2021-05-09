Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

