Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.