Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

