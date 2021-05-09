Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,045 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251 in the last three months.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

SNAP opened at $54.70 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.