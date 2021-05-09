Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PH traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 775,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

