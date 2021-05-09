Pat D. Dawson Sells 100,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

