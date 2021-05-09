Patricia R. Miller Sells 12,269 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $135,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

