Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

