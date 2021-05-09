Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.