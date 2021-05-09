Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,901 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

