Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $263.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

