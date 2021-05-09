Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.