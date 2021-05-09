Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

