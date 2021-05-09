PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $263.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.74. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

