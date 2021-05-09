PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.
Shares of PCTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 120,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
