PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PDFS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 290,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

