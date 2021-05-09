PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 290,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,876. The company has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

