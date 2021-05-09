PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 471,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

