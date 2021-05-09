Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.