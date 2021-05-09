Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PENN traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.
PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
