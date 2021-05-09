Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 4,741,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

