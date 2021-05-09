Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits One Day Volume of $527,190.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.83 or 0.00285963 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $527,190.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

