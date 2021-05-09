Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. 580,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,817. The firm has a market cap of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

