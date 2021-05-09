Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Personalis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 583,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

