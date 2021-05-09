Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Personalis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.