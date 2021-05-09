Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 9.3%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.53. 17,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 993,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

