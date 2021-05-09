Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.

PGNY opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.