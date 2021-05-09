Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.
PGNY opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.