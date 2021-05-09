Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $424.76

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.76 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 439.20 ($5.74). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 433.20 ($5.66), with a volume of 696,175 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

