PGGM Investments Has $20.75 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,619 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $112.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.