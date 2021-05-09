PGGM Investments Has $25.09 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

