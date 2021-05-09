PGGM Investments Has $372.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

