PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.07 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $183.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

