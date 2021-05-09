PGGM Investments Purchases 35,659 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

