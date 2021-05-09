PGGM Investments Purchases 79,394 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 79,394 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.24% of Autoliv worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

ALV opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.