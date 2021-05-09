Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 199.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

