Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

