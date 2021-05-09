Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $5,689,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 976,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

