Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

NYSE:LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

