Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

