Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

PCY opened at $27.67 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

