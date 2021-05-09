Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

