Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

