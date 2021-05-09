Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $190.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NYSE:PXD opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 698,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

