Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

