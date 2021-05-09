Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jounce Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNCE. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.15 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

