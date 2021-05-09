PiplCoin (PIPL) Reaches Market Cap of $297,608.44

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $297,608.44 and $162.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

