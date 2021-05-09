Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $339.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $244,378.78 and approximately $339.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.43 or 0.06705726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.94 or 0.02296674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.09 or 0.00623711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00202733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.00812588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.58 or 0.00600307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00505296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.