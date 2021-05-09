Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. 2,156,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.