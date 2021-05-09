Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

