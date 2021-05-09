PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

AGS stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

